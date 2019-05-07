  • Allderdice HS students plant trees in honor of 11 Tree of Life shooting victims

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Students from Allderdice High School planted trees Tuesday, one for each of the 11 people killed in the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue.

    Students raised money on their own for the dawn redwood trees, which were chosen because of their resiliency.

    “I think there's something symbolic about planting trees as kind of the cycle of community and growing,” Ben Cummings, a senior at Allderdice, said.

    The trees were planted on school property, and the students worked with One Tree Per Child to plant them. One Tree Per Child’s goal is to give every student the chance to plant at least one tree while they are in school.

