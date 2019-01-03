0 Alleged harassment prompts increased police patrols near Duquesne mayor's home

DUQUESNE, Pa. - A group is demanding answers regarding the alleged harassment of Duquesne’s mayor.

“Take Action Mon Valley” is speaking out to shine a light on what the group calls blatant significant political harassment.

The group claims Mayor Nickole Nesby -- the first African American woman ever elected mayor in Duquesne -- is being villainized, threatened and attacked on social media and in person.

It is alleged by the group that the harassment is racially and politically motivated, and the proper parties have not been punished.

Nesby told Channel 11 News in December that someone smeared feces all over a bathroom near her office, the American flag has been stolen from in front of the administration building and she spotted someone taking photos of her home and posting them to social media.

Duquesne’s police chief said he is aware of the incidents, and patrols have been increased near her home.

During a news conference held Thursday by “Take Action Mon Valley,” Nesby encouraged people to contact the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to make changes.

Nesby also claims there has been a blatant misappropriation of funds, and she has been set up to fail. She alleges public works crews and other parties are working against her.

“I don’t think the community is what their concern’s on. I believe that the concerns are to make me look bad, to see that I’m incompetent from doing my job, which is moving the city in the right direction,” Nesby said.

