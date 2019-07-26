Alleged immigration agents approaching strangers at local stores

PITTSBURGH - There are allegedly multiple reports of people, believed to be Latino, being approached by people who allegedly work for the Department of Homeland Security in the East End of Pittsburgh.
Tonight on 11 at 11, what one local activist says he believes is happening and why.
