Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District dismissing students early due to water leak

FOXBURG, Pa. - Students in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District are being dismissed because of a water line leak.
School officials tell Channel 11 students were already on buses when they were contacted by Foxburg Water Authority about the schools in the district having low water pressure.
School officials said an automated phone message was sent to parents notifying them of the early dismissal.
Students will be fed then bused home. Parents who wish to pick up their kids can come to the school.
