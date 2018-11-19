  • Allegheny Co. DA has questions about brawl involving Pagans, police

    PITTSBURGH - The district attorney of Allegheny County has questions about several undercover Pittsburgh police officers who got in a drunken brawl while on the job.

    Last week, Stephen Zappala decided to withdraw all criminal charges against the members of the Pagan Motorcycle Club.

    "We had a lot of questions and not a lot of answers. I don't think they committed a crime," Zappala said.

