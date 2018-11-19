Allegheny Co. DA has questions about brawl involving Pagans, police

PITTSBURGH - The district attorney of Allegheny County has questions about several undercover Pittsburgh police officers who got in a drunken brawl while on the job.
Last week, Stephen Zappala decided to withdraw all criminal charges against the members of the Pagan Motorcycle Club.
"We had a lot of questions and not a lot of answers. I don't think they committed a crime," Zappala said.
