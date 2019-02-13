Allegheny Co. facing contractor shortage for lead removal projects

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Allegheny County is facing a significant shortfall in contractors needed for projects to remove lead paint from older homes.
A $3.4 million US Housing and Urban Development grant allowed Allegheny County officials to partner with the health department and Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority to identify low-income families at high risk for lead paint exposure.
But since launching the program in April 2017, the county has dealt with a significant shortfall in contractors available to do the work.
