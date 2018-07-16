  • Allegheny County Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Investigators with the Allegheny County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening, sources say.

    According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a man being pistol-whipped around 5:30 p.m. on Charcot Street in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood.

    We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. 

    The victim identified the suspect as a man sitting on a porch nearby, according to a news release.

    Police approached the suspect, who was armed with a gun, and an officer fired one round.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    The man was shot in the leg and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

    Allegheny County Police are investigating, as is protocol for officer-involved shootings.

    Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing body camera footage.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories