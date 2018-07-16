PITTSBURGH - Investigators with the Allegheny County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening, sources say.
According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a man being pistol-whipped around 5:30 p.m. on Charcot Street in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood.
The victim identified the suspect as a man sitting on a porch nearby, according to a news release.
Police approached the suspect, who was armed with a gun, and an officer fired one round.
The man was shot in the leg and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.
Allegheny County Police are investigating, as is protocol for officer-involved shootings.
Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing body camera footage.
