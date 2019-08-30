An Allegheny County corrections officer has been charged after allegedly bringing drugs into the Allegheny County Jail.
Jared Swierczynski was subject to a search, which was part of normal procedures for employees entering the jail, according to police.
Police said an opened Suboxone package was found inside his wallet.
During an interview with Internal Affairs, Swierczynski admitted to knowingly bringing the drug in according to police.
He then gave written consent for the search of his vehicle, according to police. Additional drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.
Swierczynski has been charged with one count of contraband and one count of prohibited acts, possession of paraphernalia. He was arrested Thursday evening and arraigned Friday morning on the charges before being released on his own recognizance.
Swierczynski's clearances have been revoked and his employment is pending termination.
