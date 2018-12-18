Allegheny County Council member will propose ordinance to create civilian police review board

The Allegheny County Council is meeting and one councilman will propose an independent committee to look into police incidents.
The meeting comes just one day before the six-month anniversary of the killing of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld.
Councilman Dewitt Walton said it's time for the county to have an independent checks and balances committee designed to review allegations of misconduct by police officers within Allegheny County.
The legislation would allow an independent committee to subpoena documents and witnesses and recommend action to the district attorney or state attorney, but the committee itself would not be able to file charges.
