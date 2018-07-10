Allegheny County DA candidate being criticized for comments about LGBTQ+ community

Allegheny County district dttorney candidate Tuhran Jenkins is getting criticized for what he reportedly told members of the LGBTQ+ community during a meeting.
Several people who were there say Jenkins told them that he doesn’t agree with their lifestyle, allegedly saying they “live in sin."
Jenkins tried to clear things up in a statement he posted on social media, but some in the LGBTQ+ community say it's not enough and want to see him apologize and step down.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is speaking with people who were at the meeting and trying to get a response from Jenkins about his beliefs for 11 at 11.
