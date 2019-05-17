  • Allegheny DA race heats up in final days before election

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The race to be Allegheny County's district attorney is heating up in the final days before the election.

    Incumbent Democrat Stephen Jenkins is running against political newcomer, Democrat Turahn Jenkins.

    Related Headlines

    >>RELATEDEverything you need to know before casting your vote

    Channel 11's Aaron Martin sat down with both men on Thursday, and both said they were confident their message would resonate with voters.

    Watch the full report above to hear from the candidates and stay with Channel 11 News for full election coverage on Tuesday, May 21.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories