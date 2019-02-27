PITTSBURGH - A second person in Allegheny County has died from the flu this season, health officials announced Tuesday.
The latest death was a man in his 70s. The first death was a woman in her 90s who died in January.
Health officials said that flu activity is lower this year compared to last, but they're still advising residents that it's not too late to get a flu shot.
