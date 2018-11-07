Allegheny County health officials report spike in hepatitis A cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is warning about a hepatitis A outbreak in the areas surrounding Pittsburgh.
According to health officials, 81 cases have been reported so far this year across Pennsylvania, an 80 percent over the same time period in the previous five years.
In just the past month, eight cases have been reported in Allegheny County.
Multiple states have been experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak since 2017, including Ohio and West Virginia.
The outbreak is primarily affecting people who use drugs and people who are homeless.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there is a vaccination available for this who are at increased risk.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person such as through sex or caring for someone who is ill.
The following are symptoms of Hepatitis A:
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Dark urine
- Diarrhea
- Clay-colored stools
- Joint pain
- Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)
