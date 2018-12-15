  • Allegheny County Jail inmate dies after having breathing problems

    PITTSBURGH - An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail died Saturday at an area hospital.

    The man, whom officials did not identify, began having difficulty breathing at 10:50 a.m., the county said in a release.

    Correctional officers and medical personnel helped him until paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died at 12:17 p.m., the county said.

    County police are investigating.

