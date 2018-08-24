  • Allegheny County man accused of making threat against Beaver Stadium

    Updated:

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - An Allegheny County man has been arrested and charged with threatening to target Beaver Stadium during the upcoming football season. 

    Charles Thomas Hitechew, 22, of Gibsonia, sharged the threat on Twitter on Aug. 8, Penn State University police said.  

    The investigation began after someone reported the threat to police.

    Hitechew has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats.  He was arraigned Thursday and was released on bail.

    Penn State University police said it has been the university's policy to increase police presence during sporting events on campus.

     

