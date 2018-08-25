Allegheny County opening new warrant office in McKeesport

Police from about 30 departments in the Mon Valley met with the Allegheny County district attorney on Saturday to discuss a new warrant office scheduled to open in late fall.
The office will be located on two floors of the vacant Daily News building in McKeesport. Channel 11 learned that, right now, officers in the Mon Valley must travel to Pittsburgh's warrant office.
The building is being donated.
Lori Houy spoke to the district attorney about the plan, and a new approach to department policies, for Channel 11 News at 6.
