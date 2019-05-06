CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - Health Officials in Allegheny County are warning South Hills residents after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.
The animal was found dead in a yard on May Street in Castle Shannon and brought to a testing facility.
The Allegheny County Health Department says residents should be wary of wild, stray or dead animals.
“If any animal appears to be acting strange or threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police, or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately,” ACHD said in a release.
According to the health department, this is the tenth rabid animal found in the county this year, alongside six other raccoons, two bats and one cat.
