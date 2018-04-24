  • Allegheny Health Network looking to build neighborhood hospital in Wexford

    Updated:

    Highmark Health and the Allegheny Health Network are another step closer to building what they call a small format hospital in McCandless Crossing right off of McKnight Road.

    The short stay, 10 to 12 bed, in-and-out patient facility will be fully equipped and include an emergency department, just smaller than most hospitals.

    Zoning officials in McCandless gave their approval Monday night. Next, developers need approval from the Allegheny County Zoning Board.

    How residents feel about the new addition in their neighborhood, on Channel 11 News starting at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny Health Network looking to build neighborhood hospital in Wexford

  • Headline Goes Here

    US sales of new homes shot up 4 percent in March

  • Headline Goes Here

    Researchers: Silk Road projects give China strategic benefit

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Jersey Gov hails 'Bon Jovi Day' for Rock Hall inductees

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ethiopia's new leader makes rare outreach to opposition