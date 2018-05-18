Allegheny Health Network to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2021

PITTSBURGH - A major Pittsburgh-based company is planning to raise the minimum wage of its employees significantly in the next three years.
Allegheny Health Network announced it will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2021.
Roughly 19,000 people work for the eight-hospital network.
AHN officials told Channel 11 the decision was strictly based on the changing marketplace -- and drawing in top notch candidates for the job.
Some of the employees that will benefit work in environmental service, dietary service and nursing.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is talking to AHN officials about why they made the decision, for 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Flames ravage bar, but spare American flag
- Photo of Texas teen shading woman with umbrella goes viral
- LIVE UPDATES: Rachael DelTondo, former teacher shot, killed in mother's driveway
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania teen develops ‘wet lung’ after vaping for 3 weeks, case study says
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}