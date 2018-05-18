  • Allegheny Health Network to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2021

    PITTSBURGH - A major Pittsburgh-based company is planning to raise the minimum wage of its employees significantly in the next three years.

    Allegheny Health Network announced it will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2021. 

    Roughly 19,000 people work for the eight-hospital network. 

    AHN officials told Channel 11 the decision was strictly based on the changing marketplace -- and drawing in top notch candidates for the job.  

    Some of the employees that will benefit work in environmental service, dietary service and nursing.

