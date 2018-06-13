PITTSBURGH - Allegheny River Boulevard is back open Wednesday after a landslide shut it down Tuesday night.
The road was closed between Washington Boulevard and Nadine Road.
Crews dug out part of the hill in an effort to prevent things from getting worse when more rain moves in.
HAPPENING NOW: Allegheny River Blvd CLOSED from Washington Blvd. to Nadine Road due to a landslide. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/VO7qSnPFET— Gigi (@wpxigigi) June 13, 2018
