Allegheny River Boulevard closed after crash topples pole, wires

PENN HILLS, Pa. - A crash sent a pole down across a busy road in Penn Hills Monday morning, forcing a closure that could last several hours.
The crash on Allegheny River Boulevard toppled the pole and wires about 6 a.m. The car involved in the crash ended up on the hillside.
Allegheny River Boulevard is closed between Nadine Road and Washington Boulevard.
Officials said one person was hurt.
Allegheny River Blvd is CLOSED between Washington Blvd and Nadine Road. Inbound, you can use Lincoln Rd / Ave to Lemington Ave to Highland Dr to Washington Blvd (or in Reverse for Outbound Traffic) as an Alternate Route. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/MJsvQh7YKm— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 26, 2019
