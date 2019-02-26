Allegheny River Boulevard reopens after crash topples pole, wires

PENN HILLS, Pa. - A crash sent a pole down across a busy road in Penn Hills Monday morning, forcing a closure that lasted about two hours.
The crash on Allegheny River Boulevard toppled the pole and wires about 6 a.m. The car involved in the crash ended up on the hillside.
Allegheny River Boulevard was closed between Nadine Road and Washington Boulevard until about 8 a.m.
Officials said one person was hurt.
