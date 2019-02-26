  • Allegheny River Boulevard reopens after crash topples pole, wires

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A crash sent a pole down across a busy road in Penn Hills Monday morning, forcing a closure that lasted about two hours.

    The crash on Allegheny River Boulevard toppled the pole and wires about 6 a.m. The car involved in the crash ended up on the hillside.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Allegheny River Boulevard was closed between Nadine Road and Washington Boulevard until about 8 a.m.

    Officials said one person was hurt.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories