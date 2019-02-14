ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One home is destroyed, and several pets are missing after fire tore through a building Thursday afternoon.
The flames started around 1 p.m. near Route 356 in Allegheny Township.
Neighbors told Channel 11 they could here ammunition exploding inside the home while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
Additionally, the nearest hydrant is two miles away, so tanker trucks were needed to bring in water.
The director of public safety said crews were aware of the ammunition, but it was not an issue.
