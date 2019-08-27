  • Allow extra time if you're traveling to Beaver Stadium for Penn State home games

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - If you’re headed to the Penn State game this weekend, you might want to allow for some extra time.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that there could be delays getting to Beaver Stadium for home games this year. 

    Here’s where drivers traveling from Pittsburgh can expect restrictions:

    • On I-80 eastbound: There is bridge work with lane restrictions between DuBois/mile marker 97 to east of DuBois/mile marker 101. There are also 12-foot width restrictions. Speed is reduced to 55 mph in these work zones. Please allow for extra travel time. 
    • On I-80 eastbound and westbound: There is bridge work with lane shifts near mile marker 125 in Clearfield County. This zone has no width restrictions.

    The season opener is this weekend, but the Nittany Lions have other home games Sept. 7 and 14, Oct.  5 and 19, and Nov. 16 and 30. 

    For more information about restrictions and road conditions, visit www.511PA.com.

     

