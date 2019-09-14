PITTSBURGH - It's been five years since the "Ice Bucket Challenge" went viral, and the ALS Association hasn't forgotten about the power of social media. Officials said it helps to raise awareness of the disease.
"I didn't really know anything about it, but once they me I have ALS, I learned a lot real fast," said Brett Schoenecker.
"My sister was 62, and one day, she had difficulty walking and falling and was diagnosed about three months later with ALS," said Mike Daniels.
Both Schoenecker and Daniels are just a few of the people at Saturday's Walk to Defeat ALS who are affected by the disease.
Organizers of the event said the disease really came to the forefront with the "Ice Bucket Challenge."
"Everything that's come after that, that's really helped to raise the profile. It helps us to secure more funding and really helped us to reach more people," said Ryan Reczek with the Western PA chapter of the ALS Association.
Local officials credit social media with helping cause a record turnout for this year's walk.
