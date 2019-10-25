  • Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old girl abducted by her father, police say

    Updated:

    MEADVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by her father.

    Dawyson Marie Wright was last seen near 18096 Turner Road in Meadville, Crawford County.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Her father, Travis Allen Wright, 27, was believed to be driving a red 1988 Chevrolet Pickup Z71 bearing PA registration ZKV0618. The truck has a black hood.

    The details surrounding the abduction are unclear, but the Amber Alert has been canceled.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories