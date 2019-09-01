PENN HILLS, Pa. - UPDATE 8:30 p.m.: Channel 11's Joe Arena said the Toyota Prius involved was found and is being put into the Penn Hills Police Department Garage.
Police said the vehicle was located on Rodi Road.
AMBER ALERT: Penn Hills PD, Allegheny Co., searching for Malani Johnson, 2; black hair, brown eyes; black shirt, floral skirt, black sandals; abducted by Sharena Nancy, 25; black hair, brown eyes. Their vehicle located on Rodi Rd, Penn Hills area. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/rfUY6LlokK— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 1, 2019
Arena is at the police station working to learn more. Check back and watch 11 at 11 for the latest updates.
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 2-year-old was abducted in Penn Hills, according to police.
Police said Nalani Johnson, a black female with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay Drives in the Penn Hills Borough. Johnson was wearing a black shirt and a skirt with floral design and black sandals.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts for in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said the girl was abducted by Sharena Islam Nancy, a 25-year-old Indian American female with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Nancy is driving a 2017 black Toyota Prius with PA plate KLW3926 with an Uber sticker on the front passenger side window.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Penn Hills Police Department immediately at 412-473-3705.
The initial spelling of the girl's name given to us by state police was Malani. Officials have since updated the name to Nalani and the story has been updated to reflect that.
TRENDING NOW:
- One person dead after drowning incident at Ohiopyle
- SKYLIGHTS 2019: Week 1 high school football scores
- ‘My heart was turned to ash': MiLB pitcher Blake Bivens speaks out on family slayings
- VIDEO: Iconic Mt. Washington Billboard can stay, court rules
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}