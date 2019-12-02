LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl, but has since been canceled.
Police said she was last seen in the area of Nanticoke High School in Luzerne County.
Derwin was reported abducted by 20-year-old John Oliver.
Oliver was driving a stolen marked 2014 Ford Interceptor utility Nanticoke police cruiser with Pennsylvania registration MG5473H-PA, police said.
