0 AMBER ALERT issued for toddler abducted in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. - An Amber Alert has been issued after a toddler was abducted in Penn Hills, according to police.

Police said Nalani Johnson is a black female with a light complexion and will be 2 years old in September. She has short, curly, black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black shirt and a skirt with floral design and black sandals. Police said she goes by the nickname "Mooh."

Police said she was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay drives in the Penn Hills Borough at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the girl was abducted by Sharena Islam Nancy, a 25-year-old Indian American female with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Nancy was driving a 2017 black Toyota Yaris with PA plate KLW3926 with Lyft and Uber stickers on the front passenger side window. Police said they found Nancy and the car involved and said she was being questioned at the police department.

County police, the lead agency now in the investigation, said they are being helped by the FBI. The agency said shortly after the alleged abduction, Nancy drove to Monroeville, where the car was spotted near the intersection of Route 48 and Route 22 shortly after 5 p.m.

#FBI Pittsburgh is assisting @AlleghenyCoPD in the search for missing 2 year old Nalani Johnson. Anyone with information should call the tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/KaNdRi4WMB — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) September 1, 2019

Family members tell Channel 11 Nancy was giving a ride to Nalani, her father and a friend. When Nalani's father got out of the car and went around to get the girl out is when Nancy allegedly took off with the child.

"She was in a car seat in the back, and he went around to get the car seat out with his daughter. And at the time, he had his hand on the door, and she drove off," Nalani's grandfather, Paul Johnson, said.

Police said Nancy was not being cooperative with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Tipline immediately at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

The initial spelling of the girl's name given to us by state police was Malani. Officials have since updated the name to Nalani. State police also said Sharena Nancy was driving a Prius, but officials have since updated the model to a Yaris. The story has been updated to reflect both of those changes.

