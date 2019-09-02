PENN HILLS, Pa. - An Amber Alert was issued after a toddler Nalani Johnson, was abducted Saturday in Penn Hills, according to police. Nalani remains missing.
Police said Nalani is a black female with a light complexion. She has short, curly, black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black shirt and a skirt with floral design and black sandals.
Police said she goes by the nickname "Mooh."
She will turn 2 years old later this month, according to family.
Nalani was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay drives in the Penn Hills Borough at about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
Police said the girl was abducted by Sharena Islam Nancy, a 25-year-old Indian-American female with black hair and brown eyes.
Nancy was charged Monday with kidnapping, interference with custody of children, and concealment of whereabouts of a child. She is in the Allegheny County jail awaiting arraignment.
Nalani's family is organizing a search for her Monday morning in Westmoreland County. During their investigation, police said Nancy's black Toyota Yaris traveled to the Blairsville, New Alexandria and Delmont areas of Westmoreland County between the 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
These are the flyers family, friends, first responders and strangers are putting up in the area to try and find Nalani Johnson. Delmont Fire Dept is leading a search to scour the area for the little girl #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Sxl27FpMK5— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) September 2, 2019
Search crews are meeting at the Walmart in Delmont at 10:30 a.m.
