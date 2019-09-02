0 AMBER ALERT: Woman charged, family asking for public to help search for abducted toddler

PENN HILLS, Pa. - An Amber Alert was issued after a toddler was abducted in Penn Hills on Saturday, according to police.

THE ALLEGED ABDUCTION

Police said Nalani Johnson is a black female with a light complexion and will be 2 years old in September. She has short, curly, black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black shirt and a skirt with floral design and black sandals. Police said she goes by the nickname "Mooh."

Johnson was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay drives in the Penn Hills Borough at about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police said the girl was abducted by Sharena Islam Nancy, a 25-year-old Indian American female with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Nancy was driving a 2017 black Toyota Yaris with PA plate KLW3926 with Lyft and Uber stickers on the front passenger side window. Police said they found Nancy and the car involved and said she was being questioned at the police department.

County police, the lead agency now in the investigation, said they are being helped by the FBI. The agency said shortly after the alleged abduction, Nancy drove to Monroeville, where the car was spotted near the intersection of Route 48 and Route 22 shortly after 5 p.m.

During their investigation, police said the black Toyota Yaris traveled to the Blairsville, New Alexandria and Delmont areas of Westmoreland County during the 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. time frame. Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call Allegheny County police.

Family members tell Channel 11 Nancy was giving a ride to Nalani, her father and a friend. When Nalani's father got out of the car and went around to get the girl out is when Nancy allegedly took off with the child.

"She was in a car seat in the back, and he went around to get the car seat out with his daughter. And at the time, he had his hand on the door, and she drove off," Nalani's grandfather, Paul Johnson, said.

Police said Nancy was not being cooperative with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Tipline immediately at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

WOMAN CHARGED

Allegheny County police have arrested Sharena Islam Nancy, the driver of the Toyota Yaris, in connection with the abduction of Nalani Johnson.

Nancy is facing several charges including kidnapping of a minor and concealment of whereabouts of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Nancy told investigators the child's father sold the little girl to someone for $10,000.

Nancy alleges Johnson asked her to drive the little girl 20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Tipline immediately at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Nancy claims Johnson showed her a picture of a woman and told her that this woman would flag her down, and she would turn the baby over to her. She alleges she did exactly what the child's father wanted.

Nancy says the woman had out-of-state plates.

Police paperwork says despite this information, the investigation never revealed a silver SUV to be a part of the case and little Nalani is still missing.

SEARCH FOR NALINI

Channel 11's Mike Holden spoke to Nalani's father and grandmother Monday morning outside of Allegheny County police headquarters where they are urging for the public's help in finding the little girl.

The family says a reward is being offered and a search is being planned for later Monday morning in Westmoreland County. People are gathering at the Walmart in Delmont at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Tipline immediately at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

The family told Channel 11 they are offering a $3,500 reward for any information leading to her safe return.

