PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have found a missing teenage girl.
Amber White, 17, was last seen Wednesday on the North Side and located Thursday, according to police.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
No other information was available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Aquaman's Momoa hangs with Steelers, Pirates at Penguins game
- Mr. Rogers' nephew remembers his iconic Uncle Fred, shares thoughts on new movie
- Man killed when pickup truck crashes into utility pole
- VIDEO: Attorney for Terrelle Pryor speaks out following stabbing, arrest
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}