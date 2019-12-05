  • Pittsburgh police locate missing teen girl

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have found a missing teenage girl.

    Amber White, 17, was last seen Wednesday on the North Side and located Thursday, according to police.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    No other information was available.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories