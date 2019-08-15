AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Investigators in Beaver County removed dozens of cats from a home Wednesday afternoon.
Channel 11's Amy Hudak has learned that 41 cats were taken out alive, and three dead cats were also found.
44 cats, 3 dead were taken from this Ambridge home. There is a notice of a warrant for an arrest on the door. I cannot even begin to describe the smell @WPXI pic.twitter.com/OoZ57ISYaF— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 15, 2019
It's unclear how long the cats had been at the home, or if anyone will face charges.
Hudak is in contact with humane officers and will have a live report during Channel 11 News 11 at 11.
