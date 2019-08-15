  • Dozens of cats removed from Pittsburgh-area home

    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Investigators in Beaver County removed dozens of cats from a home Wednesday afternoon.

    Channel 11's Amy Hudak has learned that 41 cats were taken out alive, and three dead cats were also found.

    It's unclear how long the cats had been at the home, or if anyone will face charges.

