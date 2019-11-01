AMBRIDGE, Pa. - "My kids' eyes were all red and swollen and they were crying."
Cecilia Melvin said she, her 15-year-old and her 7-year-old were pepper-sprayed and assaulted by someone they had never met.
A fight between teenagers escalated when one of the aunts of the children involved threw a brick through Melvin's window and pepper-sprayed her family.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Amy Marcinkiewicz tells us there's a fundraising twist to this case that is leaving police stunned at the audacity of the suspect.
