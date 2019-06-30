AMBRIDGE - It was a busy Sunday morning for people living in parts of Beaver County who spent hours cleaning up the damage caused by storms.
Power company crews were working on Route 989 between Watch Hill and Merriman roads to repair a broken utility pole and downed power lines.
On Pioneer Drive, a tree fell onto the roof of a house.
Much of the tree is now stacked in the front yard and a tarp covers the damage to the roof.
Neighbors helped clean up the mess.
"They got kids in the house so we just want to help them out so we cleaned up as much as we could to get out of the way,” said neighbor Craig Allen.
Winds ripped metal siding from a distribution and manufacturing center in Ambridge.
