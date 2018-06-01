  • American Legion damaged by flames in Fayette County

    Updated:

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An American Legion post in Fayette County sustained extensive interior damage when a fire broke out Friday morning, officials said.

    Flames were reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the American Legion on East Main Street in South Union Township.

    The Hopwood fire chief said the building is not a total loss, but there is a lot of damage inside.

    A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which crews said took about a half-hour to bring under control.

    No one was hurt.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    American Legion damaged by flames in Fayette County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flames shoot through roof of house as neighbors evacuated

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battle house fire in Carrick

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman attacked with brick during robbery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Puppy killed in Ross Township fire