SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An American Legion post in Fayette County sustained extensive interior damage when a fire broke out Friday morning, officials said.
Flames were reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the American Legion on East Main Street in South Union Township.
The Hopwood fire chief said the building is not a total loss, but there is a lot of damage inside.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which crews said took about a half-hour to bring under control.
No one was hurt.
