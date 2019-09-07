PITTSBURGH - The popular History Channel show 'American Pickers' will be in Pennsylvania this fall, searching for old items worthy of a new episode.
The show explores the world of antique picking.
If you'd like to suggest something for the show, you can email the show at americanpickers@cineflix.com or reach out to their Facebook page.
The show hosts only pick from private collections, and so stores, auctions and businesses are not allowed.
