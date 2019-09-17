  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar making a campaign stop in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Following the third Democratic debate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar has a scheduled campaign stop in Pittsburgh. 

    Klobuchar plans to hold a meeting with union leaders Wednesday and then visit a burger joint on Forbes Avenue.

    A U.S. senator from Minnesota, Klobuchar has been working to secure the Democratic party's nomination for president.

