FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There's an autonomous vehicle testing track coming to Findlay Township, but officials aren't yet sure what company will be testing its cars there.
Regardless, the airport area municipality is reviewing a proposal by Imperial Land Corporation to build a new "research and testing outdoor test track" for an autonomous vehicle company at 2000 Westport Road.
Related Headlines
Chris Caruso, manager for Findlay Township, said the community's board of supervisors was receptive to the prospect of such a plan presented before it in September, despite not knowing for what company the plan was for.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}