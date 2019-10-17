  • An unknown company is proposing to build an autonomous vehicle test track in Findlay Township

    By: By Tim Schooley and Julia Mericle

    Updated:

    FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - There's an autonomous vehicle testing track coming to Findlay Township, but officials aren't yet sure what company will be testing its cars there.

    Regardless, the airport area municipality is reviewing a proposal by Imperial Land Corporation to build a new "research and testing outdoor test track" for an autonomous vehicle company at 2000 Westport Road.

    Related Headlines

    Chris Caruso, manager for Findlay Township, said the community's board of supervisors was receptive to the prospect of such a plan presented before it in September, despite not knowing for what company the plan was for.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories