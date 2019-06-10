PITTSBURGH - An Andean Condor chick that hatched Friday at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh has died, aviary officials said Monday.
The bird, which clawed out of its shell around 8 a.m. Friday, unexpectedly died Sunday.
“The entire staff of the National Aviary is deeply saddened, but we remain hopeful for the future of our condor breeding program,” a spokesperson for the aviary said in a statement.
At the time the chick hatched, the aviary said its parents, Lianni and Lurch, would be taking turns caring for it. Officials said for up to 24 hours after hatching, the chick would still be absorbing nutrients from being in the egg.
