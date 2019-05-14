GREENSBURG, Pa. - A priest within the Diocese of Greensburg has been accused of sexually abusing a minor.
According to a news release, the Diocese learned of the allegations against Fr. Andrew Kawecki on Monday.
The allegation dates back 15 years.
Kawecki currently serves as the pastor at parishes in Scottdale and Everson, St. John the Baptist and St. Joseph.
This is a breaking news story. Watch 11 at 11 and check back for developments.
