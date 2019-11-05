DAYTON, Pa. - Animal abuse charges have been filed after nine horses were found severely neglected in Armstrong County in August.
The horses were removed from a farm on Town Road in Dayton, investigators said.
Jonathan Stahl’s horses were underweight and had problems with their hooves and teeth, according to investigators. One of the horses died.
Stahl, 31, of Glen Campbell, is also accused of not paying someone he hired to take care of the horses.
