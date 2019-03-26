LOYALHANNA, Pa. - Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say shot four bulls with a crossbow and the man who encouraged him to do it.
Two of the bulls did not survive, and the owner says they were valued at $13,000 total. Additionally, one of the injured bulls is valued at $10,000.
Sixty-year-old Shaun Ross allegedly told the teen that killing the bulls would impress his father.
The two allegedly planned to wound the bulls at night, then let them bleed out and return the following day with a sled to get their bodies.
The farmer told police he didn’t even know the bulls had been shot until he saw Ross the next day trying to retrieve a shirt, sled and trough that had been left behind.
“Even though the 15-year-old understood that it was wrong to do it, he went along with it anyway,”
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani said. “Unfortunately, he's going to have to answer for the mistakes that he made.”
