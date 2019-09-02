FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - Community members will gather Tuesday night to celebrate the life of Annabel Whittingham.
Annie, as she's known by friends and family, died last week when the ATV she was riding with her father and her sister crashed.
She was 5 years old and had just started elementary school.
Te community is invited for a service Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, which will include songs, hums, scripture readings and reflections from family members.
Additionally, members of the Fox Chapel Area High School Madrigal Singers will perform a special song.
Throughout the day, the church will also be providing time for prayer and reflection in its chapel.
"This tragedy is impacting many people in many different ways. We want to be a place of comfort and support for the entire community. All are welcome," the church posted on Facebook.
