Anniversary of deadly microburst at Kennywood Park

PITTSBURGH - It’s been 16 years since a violent storm killed one person and injured dozens of others at Kennywood Park.
Around 7 p.m. May 31, 2002, a microburst hit the park, damaging dozens of trees and collapsing the pavilion above the ride called The Whip.
Related Headlines
Stephanie Wilkerson, 29, of Monroeville, was killed in the collapse. Other people were trapped and had to be rescued.
Kennwyood was full at the time of the storm, and many of the guests were attending school picnics. In all, 40 to 60 people at the park were injured. Some of the victims required surgery.
Wilkerson’s family sued Kennywood Park and Landau Building Co., the contractor that built the pavilion above The Whip. They claimed undersized support posts caused the collapse.
The lawsuit was settled for nearly $2 million.
The pavilion was never rebuilt.
The same storm system also caused damage in West Mifflin.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz describes plans in chilling cellphone videos
- Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores
- ‘He was scary': Woman shocked to find bear behind home
- VIDEO: Man in gorilla mask robs convenience store
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}