Anniversary of deadly microburst at Kennywood Park

    PITTSBURGH - It’s been 16 years since a violent storm killed one person and injured dozens of others at Kennywood Park.

    Around 7 p.m. May 31, 2002, a microburst hit the park, damaging dozens of trees and collapsing the pavilion above the ride called The Whip.

    Stephanie Wilkerson, 29, of Monroeville, was killed in the collapse. Other people were trapped and had to be rescued. 

    Kennwyood was full at the time of the storm, and many of the guests were attending school picnics. In all, 40 to 60 people at the park were injured. Some of the victims required surgery.

    Wilkerson’s family sued Kennywood Park and Landau Building Co., the contractor that built the pavilion above The Whip. They claimed undersized support posts caused the collapse.

    The lawsuit was settled for nearly $2 million.

    The pavilion was never rebuilt.

    The same storm system also caused damage in West Mifflin.

