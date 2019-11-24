  • Another burglary similar to an incident last week prompts Pitt crime alert

    PITTSBURGH - Another burglary similar to an incident about a week ago on the same block prompted Pitt Police to issue another campus crime alert. 

    Pitt police sent an alert to students saying a burglary occurred sometime between noon on Nov. 22 and 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the 3600 block of Dawson Street at an off-campus apartment near a deli. The victim told officers while she was not home, someone climbed through a bedroom window and stole cash and video games.

    Police said they again found no evidence of forced entry and there is no suspect description.

    On Nov. 16, a similar burglary was reported on the same block. In that incident, police said someone climbed through a living room window and stole cash.

    This now marks the fifth off-campus apartment burglary in Oakland reported to police.

    Anyone with information about this incident should call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 or city police at 412-422-6520.

