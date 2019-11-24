PITTSBURGH - Another burglary similar to an incident about a week ago on the same block prompted Pitt Police to issue another campus crime alert.
RELATED: Pitt Police say someone climbed through a living room window to steal money
Related Headlines
-
Pitt Police: Someone climbed through a living room window to steal money
-
Crime alert issued for Pitt students after attempted robbery at…
-
Cash, credit cards, jersey reported stolen near Pitt campus
-
Two men on the run after attempted armed robbery near Pitt campus
-
Pitt police issue alert after home broken into after another attempt on…
Pitt police sent an alert to students saying a burglary occurred sometime between noon on Nov. 22 and 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the 3600 block of Dawson Street at an off-campus apartment near a deli. The victim told officers while she was not home, someone climbed through a bedroom window and stole cash and video games.
Police said they again found no evidence of forced entry and there is no suspect description.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
On Nov. 16, a similar burglary was reported on the same block. In that incident, police said someone climbed through a living room window and stole cash.
This now marks the fifth off-campus apartment burglary in Oakland reported to police.
READ: Cash, credit cards, jersey reported stolen near Pitt campus
Anyone with information about this incident should call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 or city police at 412-422-6520.
TRENDING NOW:
- 33 players disciplined by NFL for brawl between Steelers and Browns
- Charges filed against driver accused of nearly running over police officer during Light Up Night
- Here are America's 5 deadliest highways for holiday travel
- VIDEO: Local Jeopardy! champion joining others for cancer research fundraising
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}