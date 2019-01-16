Another potential Snapchat threat brought to school district's attention

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - A Snapchat threat, the second in as many weeks, was brought to the attention of the South Butler County School District Tuesday, the district’s superintendent said.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent David Foley said school police were informed of the Snapchat post that was determined to be a potential threat at the end of the school day Tuesday.
School police identified the person who posted the Snapchat, informed that person's parents and reported it to Pennsylvania State Police and the Butler County District Attorney, the letter said.
“The investigation of this matter has determined that the post did not pose a credible threat to the health, safety and welfare of the students and staff of the South Butler County School District,” Foley said. “However, the district will follow its discipline procedures in addressing the inappropriate post.”
Tuesday’s newly discovered Snapchat post comes not long after a student’s arrest for a threatening Snapchat video, which police said shows him firing multiple rounds from an AK-style rifle. The video included the caption, “Training for prom walk.”
Police: Student shoots AK-style rifle in Snapchat video captioned 'Training for prom walk'
The most recent Snapchat post also follows a modified lockdown last week after the superintendent said rumors had circulated about threats, none of which were known to be credible.
