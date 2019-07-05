  • Another round of showers, storms for Friday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Armstrong, Butler and Clarion counties until 3:30 p.m.

    A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Fayette and Westmoreland Counties until 10 p.m. 

    This afternoon, expect showers and thunderstorms with the greatest risk being lightning and flash flooding. Stay weather aware. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices in the low 90s.

    Over the weekend, we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The better day to get outside should be Sunday.

    A cold front will drop in Saturday bringing another risk of scattered t-storms with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and perhaps some small hail. 

