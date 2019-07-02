HARRISBURG, Pa. - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that antlerless deer licenses will go on sale July 8.
The Game Commission said only hunters with a valid general license can apply for an antlerless license.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The agency said residents of Pennsylvania are given preference in applying for the antlerless licenses. Residents can make checks or money orders payable to "County Treasurer" for $6.90 for each antlerless license they want to buy.
Nonresidents can submit their first applications a week later, Monday, July 15. Nonresidents will pay $26.90 per license.
In any Wildlife Management Unit where antlerless licenses remain after the first round of applications, resident and nonresident hunters can apply for a second license beginning Aug. 5 and a third license Aug. 19.
In most parts of the state, hunters are limited to buying three licenses.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gunshot fired during fireworks show at local mall
- Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- Woman getting out of car struck by hit-and-run driver
- VIDEO: Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}