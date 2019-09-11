  • Federal lawsuit filed against Antonio Brown on rape charges

    NEW YORK - A federal lawsuit filed in south Florida accuses New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of rape.

    According to the New York Times, Brown is accused of raping his former trainer. 

    The lawsuit says Brown sexually assaulted and forced himself on a woman he met while they were attending Central Michigan together and whom he later hired as a trainer. The New York Times reports the incidents happened on three occasions in 2017 and 2018.

    Channel 11's Alby Oxenreiter is digging into the lawsuit, which says some incidents happened here at Brown's Pittsburgh home - for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    In a statement, the victim said she would cooperate with an NFL investigation into the matter.

    Brown's attorney also released a statement saying his client denies each and every allegation. The statement went on to say Brown would pursue all legal remedies to clear his name.

