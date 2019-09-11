NEW YORK - A federal lawsuit filed in south Florida accuses New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of rape.
According to the New York Times, Brown is accused of raping his former trainer.
Related Headlines
BREAKING: Patriots WR Antonio Brown accused of three separate incidents of sexual assault and rape, according to federal lawsuit filed Tuesday: https://t.co/wFAijgADJK— Ben Shpigel (@benshpigel) September 11, 2019
The lawsuit says Brown sexually assaulted and forced himself on a woman he met while they were attending Central Michigan together and whom he later hired as a trainer. The New York Times reports the incidents happened on three occasions in 2017 and 2018.
Channel 11's Alby Oxenreiter is digging into the lawsuit, which says some incidents happened here at Brown's Pittsburgh home - for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
In a statement, the victim said she would cooperate with an NFL investigation into the matter.
Brown's attorney also released a statement saying his client denies each and every allegation. The statement went on to say Brown would pursue all legal remedies to clear his name.
STATEMENT REGARDING ANTONIO BROWN: https://t.co/yvEcRyilbt pic.twitter.com/0K9G8vJeG1— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 11, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Federal lawsuit filed against Antonio Brown on rape charges
- Technology helping investigators build case against suspect in toddler's abduction, death
- Mummies arrive at Carnegie Science Center ahead of exhibit's opening
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}